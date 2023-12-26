Ravens favored to beat Dolphins on Sunday, win means AFC playoffs go through Baltimore

The Ravens' dominant performance in Monday night's win over the 49ers means they're closing in on the AFC No. 1 seed.

Miami visits Baltimore on Sunday, and the Ravens are three-point favorites. If the Ravens win, they get a bye week in the playoffs and home-field advantage. That would make them the prohibitive favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

It would also mean the Ravens could rest their starters in Week 18, which has some implications for the wild card race. Baltimore hosts Pittsburgh in Week 18, and a Steelers team that is fighting for a wild card berth could benefit from facing a Ravens team with nothing to play for.

But for this week, the Dolphins have their biggest game of the season and need a win at Baltimore to keep their own hopes of home-field advantage alive. If the Dolphins do beat the Ravens, and then beat the Bills in Week 18, then Miami would have the No. 1 seed with the bye week and home-field advantage. Dolphins-Ravens is a very big game, with big implications for the final week of the season as well.