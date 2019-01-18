Would Ravens fans welcome Steelers WR Antonio Brown? originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

If there's one Raven who knows just how difficult it is to cover Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, it's Marlon Humphrey.

The second-year cornerback out of Alabama rose to the top of the team's depth chart in the secondary this season and was rewarded with the chance to cover the consensus top pass catcher in football over the last half-decade.

It's not newsworthy to tell you that Antonio Brown is an elite receiver. In Week 14 of the 2017 season, with top CB Jimmy Smith on the bench, Brown roasted the Ravens secondary for 213 yards on 11 catches. And in two games this past season with Humphrey following him, Brown combined for 104 yards on 10 catches and a touchdown in each game.

What is newsworthy is the Steelers potentially shopping Brown, after numerous reports of locker room struggles and diva qualities from the star. And since he knows just how dangerous Brown can be, it makes sense that Humphrey would prefer to see him in purple and black.

Any chance AB come to the Ravens?? — Fruit PUNCH (@marlon_humphrey) January 17, 2019

Fans of every team have imagined what it would be like to see Brown in their colors, scoring touchdowns and racking up big yardage. It's no surprise that players would imagine it as well.

He hasn't had fewer than 1,284 yards or 8 touchdowns in any season since 2012, but Brown will be 31 by the start of next season, so there probably aren't too many elite seasons left. For the time being, however, Brown would be a major addition for any team.

That goes double for the Ravens, who would A) take a playmaker away from their biggest rivals, and B) finally give themselves a star receiver, something they haven't had on the roster since Anquan Boldin during the Super Bowl run.

While no team wants to add an alleged diva to their locker room, the Ravens have historically believed in the strength and leadership of their veterans, and therefore haven't shied away from problematic players.

With John Harbaugh running things and Eric Weddle and Terrell Suggs in the locker room (none of whom are guaranteed for 2019, to be fair), the Ravens will likely trust their infrastructure and focus on talent when adding to the roster this offseason, and Brown certainly is talented.

Even Humphrey recognizes it's a longshot, however. Not only would it take a massive haul in draft picks and young talent, but the Ravens would need to create some cap room that's already needed to fill other holes on the roster.

Plus, it's hard to imagine the Steelers allowing their best player to go to their most hated rival if they can help it, so Baltimore would likely be forced to overpay even more than other teams to pry away Brown. Even if they could make it happen, how would fans react to adding a player they've hated for so long?

When asked about potentially bringing in both Brown and star running back Le'Veon Bell from Pittsburgh to Baltimore, Humphrey could only laugh.

Both no chance lol — Fruit PUNCH (@marlon_humphrey) January 17, 2019

Some things really would be too good to be true. It's still fun to speculate, though, and Lamar Jackson throwing up long touchdowns to Brown would be a sight to behold.

If anything else, it'd just be nice to get Brown out of the black and gold. Just ask Marlon Humphrey.

