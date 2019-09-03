The long, arduous offseason is finally over. Week one of the 2019 NFL season kicks off Thursday, with most teams playing Sunday. The Ravens will travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins Sunday afternoon, which makes it the perfect time to preview the season from every angle.

NBC Sports' Regional Networks are coming together for a special 2019 NFL Kickoff Show at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 5. Andrew Gillis will represent NBC Sports Washington to provide Ravens coverage, while JP Finlay will tackle the Redskins angle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The group of insiders will take a wide-ranging look around the NFL, but Gillis will specifically cover a litany of topics, including Lamar Jackson's development and potential as a passer, how different the team's offense will look this season, the state of the Ravens defense and the competition the Ravens will face in a strong AFC North this season.

The show is scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

How to watch NBC Sports's 2019 NFL Kickoff Show

When: Thursday, September 5

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Who: Andrew Gillis, JP Finlay and team-specific NFL experts across the Regional Sports Network

Stream: Online and in the MyTeams App

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Ravens fans guide for how to watch NFL Kickoff Show originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington