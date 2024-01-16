Ravens will face Texans in divisional round of AFC playoffs

The Ravens are back from their first-round bye, and they know their opponent after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Thanks to the dominant play of Josh Allen, Baltimore will host the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium in a rematch of a 25-9 season-opening win.

In that game, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 28 of 44 passing attempts for 242 yards in his NFL regular-season debut but didn’t lead any touchdown-scoring drives.

Odell Beckham had two catches for 38 yards as he deferred to the rookie Zay Flowers in his debut.

Playing in his first game after a ten-month absence, Lamar Jackson was 17-22 passing for 169 yards and one interception while finishing with a 79.5 rating.

Jackson looked rusty at times but was efficient, had 38 yards rushing, and avoided nasty hits.

This is a different Houston team, and the Texans are flying high after dismantling the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round opener.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire