By virtue of the Titans victory over the Patriots, the AFC Divisional Round is now set and the Ravens have a team to gameplan for.

The Ravens will face the Titans on Saturday night in the team's playoff opener at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

Tennessee beat New England 20-13 on the road as the sixth seed in the AFC. Earlier in the day, Houston beat Buffalo to advance to play Kansas City next week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Titans are the only team in the AFC playoffs that the Ravens haven't faced this season. The Ravens had beaten four of the five other teams in the playoffs.

Baltimore capped the best season in franchise history with a 14-2 record due to a 28-10 win over Pittsburgh in Week 17.

The Ravens last had a home playoff game in the divisional round on Jan. 15, 2012 against the Texans. They won that game 20-13 but lost the following week in New England in the AFC Championship Game.

The Titans boast the league's top rusher in Derrick Henry, having just knocked off the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots. Since Ryan Tannehill took over as the Titans' starting quarterback, he led one of the hottest teams in the NFL to the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

In order to make it to the Super Bowl, the Ravens will need to beat the Titans and then the winner of the Chiefs and Texans. Both games, if necessary, will be in Baltimore.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

The Ravens will face the sixth-seeded Titans next Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington