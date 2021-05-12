Ravens to face Raiders on MNF in Week 1 of 2021 season

The 2021 NFL schedule is set to be released throughout the course of the day on Wednesday, and the matchups are already rolling in. The entirety of the Week 1 schedule was announced on Wednesday morning, and the Baltimore Ravens are starting off the season in the spotlight.

Baltimore will be traveling to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a primetime matchup on Monday Night Football. The game will be played at 8:15pm EST on ESPN and ABC.

The last time that the Ravens and the Raiders matched up came on November 25, 2018 in a game that Baltimore came out of victorious by the final score of 34-17. The bout marked Lamar Jackson’s second career start at quarterback.

This will be the first time that the Ravens open up a season on Monday Night Football since the 2012 campaign, where Baltimore routed the Cincinnati Bengals 44-13. They would go on to win the Super Bowl that year.

The rest of the 2021 schedule will be announced tonight at 8pm EST on NFL Network.