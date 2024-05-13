Ravens and Chiefs will meet in AFC title game rematch to open 2024 NFL season

The NFL is all about big-time matchups, and the league has hit the jackpot as the Ravens will travel to Kansas City to face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the season-opening matchup on Thursday, Sept. 5.

This is a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game, in which the Chiefs came to Baltimore and knocked off the top-seeded Ravens 17-10. The Ravens offense imploded with three turnovers, and the team moved to 0-8 in team history when committing three or more turnovers in the postseason.

Kicking off the NFL season!! pic.twitter.com/mCiSIDuZNh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 13, 2024

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson finished 20 of 37 for 272 yards, a touchdown, and an interception as the Ravens tied a season low with 10 points.

In the loss, Baltimore ran the football 16 times, but only six of those carries were by running backs Justice Hill and Gus Edwards.

For Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes was 30-of-39 for 241 yards and a touchdown. Mahomes was 11-of-11 on throws to Travis Kelce, and running back Isiah Pacheco had 24 carries for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Baltimore gave up only 319 total yards of offense but allowed Kansas City to run 73 offensive plays. A 15-minute difference in time of possession (37:30-22:30) meant the Chiefs had the football for an entire quarter more than the Ravens.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire