Ravens to face Browns looking to avenge Week 4 loss, a turning point in the season

As Nick Chubb raced down the Ravens' sideline at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 29 and cemented a Browns victory, there wasn't much to be proud of about the first quarter of the season in Baltimore.

Chubb's 88-yard house call capped a dominating 40-25 win for the Browns over the Ravens that day, dropped the Ravens to 2-2 after a 2-0 start and even brought the Browns to the lead in the AFC North for a short period.

The loss, on the heels of a defeat to the Chiefs and a disappointing performance against the Cardinals, prompted change throughout the Ravens organization.

Since that 15-point loss, a game where the score was closer than the result on the field, the Ravens haven't lost, blowing through some of the league's top opponents on a 10-game win streak. Now, the two will face once again.

"That was our last loss, and it wasn't good," Mark Ingram said. "I don't think we're that team anymore. We're a better team. We kind of grew a lot from that moment. We were 2-2, and we pretty much said that our season could go one of two ways: We can change it and we can have success, or we can fold and fail. So, we came together, and we just went back to the drawing board."

The Ravens allowed Chubb to rush for 165 yards on 20 carries, including the 88-yard run for a touchdown. Baker Mayfield threw for 342 yards on 20-of-30 passing and had a touchdown, too.

But the impact of that game left one that resonated throughout the team, and specifically the defense.

"We knew what we had in the locker room, and I think we just (came together)," Matthew Judon said. "Shout out to the G.M. (Eric DeCosta) and upstairs for making those moves. They saw flaws or little weaknesses that we had, and they righted the ship. There are some people that are Ravens that haven't lost yet, and we want to continue that trend."

Four of the 12 players (Tony Jefferson, Pernell McPhee, Maurice Canady and Kenny Young) that registered the most defensive snaps that game, through injury or otherwise, aren't on the team anymore.

The Ravens not only impacted their roster, but their usage of personnel as well.

Patrick Onwuasor had 60 snaps (90 percent) in the first Browns game, and played 90 percent of the snaps the following week, but hasn't since eclipsed 42 percent of the share. Chuck Clark, who only played 14 defensive snaps against the Browns in September, has filled Tony Jefferson's role on the defense nicely all season long. Clark will hardly leave the field on Sunday.

The team also added Marcus Peters, L.J. Fort, Josh Bynes, Justin Ellis, Jihad Ward and Domata Peko Sr. to a unit that couldn't find its footing. Now, they're a different defense on the league's best team.

And slowly but surely, after the Browns game, the Ravens found their groove.

They escaped Pittsburgh the following week with a 26-23 overtime victory, before a six-point win over the Bengals in Week 6 to bring the team's record to 4-2. And what followed was the most dominant streak in the NFL this season.

Baltimore beat Seattle, New England, Cincinnati, Los Angeles (Rams) and San Francisco in six straight weeks, all springboarded by an early season victory over the Browns.

"We're not looking for pats on the back right now," coach John Harbaugh said. "Maybe that's a bad way to say it, but it's really not something we're thinking about. Of course, the coaches are important, the players are important...But the season is still going on. So, the rest of the story isn't written, yet. They scorched us last game. So, we have to stop these guys before we start talking about who deserves credit for anything."

But depending on who you ask, the team didn't fully hit its stride until later in the win streak.

"It's hard to say, for me, Seattle sticks out so much as a turning point for our confidence and all that stuff," Orlando Brown Jr. said. "For me personally, I think Seattle was the turning point to our season. But, I know that (Cleveland) was our last loss."

When the Ravens take the field against the Browns once again, 85 days will have passed from the team's first meeting in Baltimore. Since then, the Ravens are 10-0; the Browns are 4-6.

A win would clinch home-field advantage for the Ravens, while a win for the Browns would clinch nothing but good feelings about sweeping the season series against the division champions.

Should the Ravens end the season with home-field advantage, though, it'd be hard not to point to Sept. 29 as the moment the season turned around.

"We feel like we're a different team, and we know that they have a lot of great talent on their side," Ingram said. "We just have to learn our gameplan and go out there on the road against a division rival and execute. We're just trying to keep it going."

