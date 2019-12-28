Ravens extend Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters for three years, $42 million

The Baltimore Ravens traded for Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters in October, and now he’s going to stick around for the foreseeable future.

The 26-year-old former first-round pick agreed to a three-year extension, the team announced on Saturday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal is worth $42 million with $32 million guaranteed.

[Watch live NFL games all season long for free on the Yahoo Sports app]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Baltimore acquired Peters from the Los Angeles Rams for a backup linebacker and fifth-round pick when L.A. wanted to make way for Jalen Ramsey. That could hardly have worked better for the Ravens, who have held opposing quarterbacks to a 78.9 quarterback rating this season, second only to the New England Patriots.

Peters has been excellent in his nine games in Baltimore with three interceptions — two returned for touchdowns — and 38 total tackles. Since his debut in 2015, Peters’ 27 interceptions are nine more than any other player.

Peters’ deal has a unique structure

The Ravens are one of a flurry of teams signing players to extensions before the offseason starts, and, like many those players, Peters was about to hit free agency.

Instead of going for a big five-year deal like plenty of other star cornerbacks, Peters opted to make the rare choice of signing a three-year pact, which should allow him to cash in on another big deal in the future.

Still, Peters' $32 million in guarantees is eighth-largest among all cornerbacks despite the seven larger contracts all lasting five years. Meanwhile, his $14 million average annual value trails only Josh Norman, Trumaine Johnson and Patrick Peterson, and his 72 percent guaranteed rate is a record for corners.

Marcus Peters signed a three-year extension with the Ravens on Saturday. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

More from Yahoo Sports: