Ravens extend lead to 10-0 after Josh Allen fumble

The Ravens scored the first points of Sunday’s game in Buffalo and they forced the first turnover of the game a short time later.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen lost the ball on a Matt Judon sack late in the first quarter and Ravens defensive lineman Jihad Ward recovered on Buffalo’s 24-yard-line. A short drive was aided by a pair of penalties on the Bills, including an unsportsmanlike conduct call on Jerry Hughes, and it paid off with a touchdown thanks to Lamar Jackson‘s ability to improvise.

Jackson took a third down snap and began to run around the right end of the offensive line before pulling up and flipping a pass to tight end Nick Boyle for a two-yard touchdown. The extra point extended their lead to 10-0, but tight end Mark Andrews has gone to the locker room with a leg injury in some less positive news.

The fumble is one part of a rough start overall for Allen. He’s 1-of-7 for 10 yards and he’s been sacked as the Bills offense has yet to get anything going.