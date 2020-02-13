Ravens extend defensive back Jordan Richards to one-year deal

The Ravens added some help on special teams Thursday as the team re-signed defensive back Jordan Richards, the team announced. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Richards was brought in midway through the 2019 season after the Patriots released him to make room for former Ravens special teams standout Justin Bethel. The Ravens released Bethel to save themselves a compensatory pick in the 2020 draft.

Richards, 27, played just one defensive snap in Baltimore in nine games played, but played 177 snaps on special teams and made five tackles as a Raven and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Week 17 against the Steelers.

Once a second-round pick of the Patriots in 2015, Richards has played for three different teams in his time in the NFL - including three teams in 2019 alone. His career-high in tackles (39) came in 2018 when he was a member of the Falcons.

The Ravens have now extended three players this offseason: Richards, Chuck Clark and Andre Smith.

