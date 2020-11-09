Ravens expected to be without DE Calais Campbell for ‘multiple’ weeks

Ravens expected to be without Calais Campbell for ‘multiple’ weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell will be out for a few weeks with a left calf strain, according to a report from Ian Rapoport.

Coach John Harbaugh was more non-committal at his weekly Monday press conference, but the outlook for Campbell appears bleak in terms of the short-term. He’s expected to return to the field this season. Campbell was injured early in Sunday’s win over the Colts and didn’t return to the field.

#Ravens Pro Bowl DL Calais Campbell suffered a calf strain on Sunday that will likely cause him to miss multiple weeks, sources say. There’s no structural issues, and it’s not a major injury. But calf strains can linger. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2020

“Same as I said last night, it’s not a season-ender, a major injury or anything like that,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a calf strain. We’ll see where it goes.”

When Campbell misses Sunday’s game against the Patriots, it will end a streak of consecutive games that lasts back to 2014. Since Week 8 of that year, on Oct. 26, 2014, he’s played in every single game he’s been available for.

While the injury doesn’t seem serious, and there isn’t any structural damage, the Ravens’ defensive line will have to rely on Derek Wolfe and rookie Justin Madubuike more in the coming weeks.

Through eight games this season, Campbell has four sacks and 10 quarterback hits along with 24 combined tackles. The 13-year-veteran has been a stabilizing force in the Ravens’ locker room and one that garnered immediate respect from the day he was traded to Baltimore from Jacksonville.

In other injury news, the Ravens are expecting to get back inside linebacker L.J. Fort (finger) as well as cornerback Marlon Humphrey (COVID-19) against the Patriots, though they’ll be without defensive back Khalil Dorsey for a few weeks with a dislocated shoulder. If Dorsey goes on IR, he would be the fourth cornerback (joining Iman Marshall, Anthony Averett and Tavon Young) on the reserve list.