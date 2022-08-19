Ravens expected to sign WR Demarcus Robinson

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
In this article:
The Baltimore Ravens have faced plenty of questions about their wide receiver room throughout the 2022 offseason, especially after the trade of Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. The team opted not to draft a player at the position in the draft, and hadn’t signed a veteran either.

However on Friday, they finally made a move at wideout, as Ian Rapaport of NFL Network relayed that Baltimore is expected to sign former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robison.

Robinson is entering his sixth NFL season, playing the previous five in Kansas City. He was a fourth round selection of the Chiefs back in 2016, and has totaled 145 catches for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns in 97 games, never missing a contest in his career. He stands around 6-foot-1 and weighs 202 pounds, using his big body to go up and make contested catches at the point of attack.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire

