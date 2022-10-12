Ravens expect Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo to practice this week

The Ravens pass rush has not been what they’ve hoped it would be to this point in the season, but there appear to be a couple of reinforcements on the way.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that the team expects linebacker Tyus Bowser to practice on Wednesday. Zrebiec adds that they also expect to have second-round pick David Ojabo on the practice field at some point this week and that he could return alongside Bowser to kick off the practice week.

Both players are coming back from torn Achilles tendons. Bowser tore his in the final game of the 2021 season and Ojabo was injured while working out for scouts at Michigan’s pre-draft Pro Day.

Bowser led the Ravens with seven sacks last season. Ojabo had 11 sacks for the Wolverines in his final college season and the Ravens will be hoping both players can pick up where they left off.

