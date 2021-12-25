Ravens expect to start Josh Johnson at QB in place of sick Tyler Huntley, injured Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens will fight for first place in the AFC North with a third-string, journeyman quarterback.

Lamar Jackson is likely to remain sidelined with a lingering ankle injury, and Tyler Huntley – who filled in admirably last Sunday in a one-point loss to Green Bay – tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

That means the Ravens and coach John Harbaugh will have to turn to Josh Johnson, who Baltimore signed off the New York Jets practice squad on Dec. 15, to start Sunday in Cincinnati in a huge divisional matchup against the Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

Johnson, 35, appeared in three games this year for the Jets and played nearly the entire Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson (15) warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium.

It's not like the Ravens have many options other than Johnson. Jackson has not practiced in two weeks due to an ankle injury and has been officially ruled out. Even their practice squad quarterback, Chris Streveler, landed on the COVID-19 list this week.

Johnson has appeared in NFL games for five teams.

Prior to his stint with the Jets, he started three games in 2018 for the Washington Football Team.He spent the next two years playing in spring football leagues. Johnson was with the San Diego Fleet of Alliance of American Football (AAF) in 2019 and in 2020 quarterbacked the XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats.

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is Ravens QB? Josh Johnson starting for Huntley, Jackson