Ravens expect 'physical' game in pivotal Week 5 matchup with Steelers

There's a lot of news faces in both Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

That also doesn't change the fact that neither the Ravens nor Steelers view each other any differently. Since 2010, the series is 11-9 in favor of the Ravens.

Expect nothing different Sunday at Heinz Field. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

"They're the same ol' Pittsburgh," Pernell McPhee said. "They're still going to come in with the run game. They've got Mike Tomlin. He's a physical coach, so he's going to come in with a physical team, and they're going to try to be physical and probably run the ball down our throat."

A win, and the Ravens are right back on track to where they thought they'd be. A loss, and they've got a losing record and a three-game losing streak.

In the last three weeks, specifically last week's 40-25 loss to the Browns, the Ravens defense has looked lost. They allowed 500-plus yards in back-to-back games for the first time in team history and have let opposing offenses do what they please.

Now, it's a get-right game.

"And there's nothing better after a game like that than to play this historic rivalry, I think the best rivalry in sports, this week," defensive coordinator Don Martindale said.

But don't expect either side to run away with it, either. Since 2010, the team's have split the season series all but three times. The Ravens did it in 2011 and 2015, while the Steelers did it in 2017.

In 2011, the Ravens won in Pittsburgh by three and in 2015, won both games by three points. In 2017, the Steelers pulled out a one-point win at home.

No matter the circumstances, the two are always close.

"It's physical – physical game, everyone is after each other," Lamar Jackson said. "I don't know, man, I just can't wait to perform in it."

The game carries extra significance in the AFC North standings, too.

After the Ravens two losses, they're looking for a win to get back in the win column before a stretch of Cincinnati, Seattle and New England.

The Steelers, at 1-3, need a win to avoid falling into a nearly inescapable hole in the division. Paired with the Browns win last week, the AFC North is wide open. Both Pittsburgh and Baltimore know that.

"This is our biggest rival," Marlon Humphrey said. "Being a Raven, this game is a lot of excitement. A long history of the Ravens and Steelers going together. So, really big game for us to get back in the ‘W' column."

