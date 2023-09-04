Ravens expect Mark Andrews to practice Wednesday

Tight end Mark Andrews missed another practice on Monday, but the Ravens remain unconcerned about his availability for their season opener against the Texans.

Head coach John Harbaugh said last week that there was no need to panic about Andrews' absence and he repeated that during a Monday press conference. Harbaugh said that Andrews is expected to be back at practice on Wednesday and that would give him three days of work ahead of Sunday's game.

Wednesday will also bring an injury report that will shed some light on the reason why Andrews has been sidelined.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey's status will also be one to watch in the coming days. Humphrey had foot surgery that Harbaugh said would not lead to a long absence and the coach said his recovery is on schedule without saying anything about his availability for Week One.