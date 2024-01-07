Ravens expect Geno Stone, Odafe Oweh to be OK for divisional round

The Ravens weren't able to beat the Steelers on Saturday, but it does look like they were able to avoid any severe injuries to players who took part in the 17-10 loss.

Safety Geno Stone, linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips, and edge rusher Odafe Oweh all left the home game with injuries and it sounds like the extended break before the team's next game will work in their favor. Head coach John Harbaugh said at his postgame press conference that the team thinks they will have all of those players back for the divisional round of the playoffs.

Stone hurt his knee and Phillips hurt his shoulder on the same play in the fourth quarter and did not return. Oweh hurt his ankle early in the contest.

Harbaugh said the team plans to take a few days off and then practice Wednesday thru Saturday before another short break. Any changes to the injury outlook probably won't come until they are back at work after the first playoff round is in the books.