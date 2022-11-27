The Ravens added two players to their injury report on Friday and they downgraded tight end Isaiah Likely to out on Saturday, but wide receiver Devin Duvernay appears to be in better shape.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Duvernay is expected to be in the lineup in Jacksonville on Sunday. Duvernay was limited in Friday’s practice with a hamstring injury, which lead to him joining Likely in receiving questionable designations.

Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee) and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) were in the same group and Rapoport reports they are also set to play against the Jaguars. Edwards has not played since Week Eight while Robinson has not missed a game this season.

Duvernay and Robinson will be joined in the receiving corps by DeSean Jackson. The Ravens elevated him from the practice squad for the second time this season.

Ravens expect to have Devin Duvernay, Gus Edwards Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk