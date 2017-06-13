Ravens expect Danny Woodhead to be “big part of the passing game”

The Ravens signed Jeremy Maclin this week and they haven’t ruled out a move for Eric Decker, but their plans for boosting the passing game go beyond the wide receiver position.

Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that running back Danny Woodhead will be “a big part of the passing game” this season and quarterback Joe Flacco referenced the role Ray Rice used to play in Baltimore when discussing the new addition to the Ravens backfield.

“Ever since we lost Ray, we haven’t had the type of back quite like Ray was and quite like Danny is in the passing game,” Flacco said, via the Associated Press. “They just have a very good feel for when they’re open, how to get open, how to sit in holes, how to find my eyes.”

Tight end Dennis Pitta had a knack for finding Flacco’s eyes over the years, but his latest hip injury means he won’t be part of the offense in 2017. Even with Maclin now part of the receiving corps, that could leave an even bigger role in the passing game for Woodhead than the team anticipated when they signed him in March.