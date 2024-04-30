Ravens exercise 5th-year option on edge rusher Odafe Oweh

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Tuesday that they have exercised the fifth-year option on pass rusher Odafe Oweh, extending his rookie contract through the 2025 season.

Baltimore drafted Oweh in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Penn State. He started in 13 games last season and registered five sacks, tied for the most in his career. He also had 23 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles.

“We are happy to announce that the Ravens will be picking up Odafe Oweh’s fifth-year option,” General Manager Eric DeCosta announced. “We look forward to watching him play great football for us this year.”

Upon being exercised, the fifth-year option is fully guaranteed, and any base salary in the player’s fourth year that was not fully guaranteed will become so.

Oweh will earn $13,251,000 in 2025 while carrying a $3,608,942 cap number in 2024.

OWeh got better over time last season, with all five of his sacks coming down the stretch, but the production was elite and worth more than just those totals.

Oweh’s pass rush win rate of 18.2% ranked tied for 10th among all EDGE defenders with at least 100 pass rushes, per Pro Football Focus.

He’ll now work to replace Jadeveon Clowney’s as the club’s top edge rusher.

