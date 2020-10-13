Ravens enter Week 6 as heavy odds favorites over Eagles

Though the Baltimore Ravens haven’t looked their best over the last few weeks, oddsmakers are still feeling the Charm City love apparently. Entering Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season, oddsmaker BetMGM has given the Ravens one of the highest point spreads.

Starting the week, Baltimore is a 7.5-point favorite over the Philadelphia Eagles, according to BetMGM. Only two other games feature a higher point spread, with the Indianapolis Colts favored over the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins favored over the New York Jets.

Much like those two other games, the Eagles look outmatched on paper against the Ravens, leading to the heavy odds. At 1-3-1 and having tied the Bengals in Week 4, Philadelphia looks all out of sorts this season. Quarterback Carson Wentz has had a disastrous beginning, completing just 60% of his passes for 1,188 yards, six touchdowns, a league-leading nine interceptions, and four fumbles.

For a Baltimore defense that just got done feasting on Cincinnati rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to the tune of seven sacks while forcing three total turnovers on the day, Wentz can’t feel great. The Ravens’ defense has also been on a roll getting the ball back for the offense, continuing their league-best streak of 16 consecutive regular-season games with at least one turnover. If things continue the way they have already this season, Wentz is likely in for a very long and painful day against Baltimore.

For those looking to maybe make a little money this week, it’s hard to bet against the Ravens in this one. Even though they have such a massive point spread, all four of Baltimore’s wins have had margins-of-victory of at least 14 points.

