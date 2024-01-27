Ravens elevate WR Dan Chisena, ILB Josh Ross

The Ravens elevated wide receiver Dan Chisena and inside linebacker Josh Ross from the practice squad for the AFC Championship Game, the team announced Saturday.

Chisena and Ross each played 16 snaps exclusively on special teams last week after being elevated for the divisional playoff win over the Texans.

The Ravens have two core special teams players who did not play against the Texans in wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) and inside linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder). Both were limited during Friday's practice, with Phillips listed as doubtful and Wallace questionable.

Chisena joined the Ravens on Jan. 10, signing with the practice squad. He played 53 special teams snaps and one on offensive in four games with the Cardinals this season.

Ross played 69 special teams snaps in three regular-season games but had no stats.