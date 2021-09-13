Ravens elevate two practice squad players to active roster for Week 1 game vs. Raiders

The Baltimore Ravens will be rounding out Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season by taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. Baltimore hopes that they will get solid contributions for all over their roster, and even though they’ve dealt with injuries, they have the depth to soften the losing players such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, as well as cornerback Marcus Peters.

Before the game, the Ravens elevated two veteran players from their practice squad to the active roster in defensive tackle Justin Ellis and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr., both of which will help the team on Monday night.

We have elevated Anthony Levine Sr. and Justin Ellis as our two gameday activations from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/KGJcdm9Hy2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 13, 2021

Ellis will be relied upon to provide depth up front on defense since fellow defensive lineman Derek Wolfe won’t play in Week 1 due to a back injury. Levine has been one of Baltimore’s most consistent special teams contributors and will provide the team with secondary depth after the loss of Peters.

In a somewhat surprising move, the Ravens decided not to activate running backs Le’Veon Bell or Devonta Freeman. Some were expecting the team to elevate one for running back depth, but the team is rolling with Ty’Son Williams, Latavius Murray, and Trenton Cannon at the position.