Ravens elevate two players from practice squad ahead of Week 6 matchup vs. Giants
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the New York Giants in an important Week 6 matchup. There are plenty of storylines to look out for, including which players both teams will have available from a health perspective.
Ravens use standard practice elevations on OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and DB Ar'Darius Washington.
As expected, they did not activate RB Gus Edwards, OLB Tyus Bowser and OLB David Ojabo.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 15, 2022