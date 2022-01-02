Ravens elevate three practice squad players to active roster for Week 17 game vs. Rams

The Baltimore Ravens have seen injuries and even COVID-19 ravage their locker room over the course of the 2021 season. However, despite being decimated at multiple different positions, the team still holds an 8-7 record and are still eligible for a playoff spot if they win their final two games and get some help.

On Saturday, the team announced that they had elevated three players from their practice squad to the active roster in offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith and defensive backs Robert Jackson and Tony Jefferson. Each could play a key role on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

We have activated DB Robert Jackson, DB Tony Jefferson and T Jaryd Jones-Smith for tomorrow’s game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 1, 2022

Jones-Smith will help in the event that the Ravens need a healthy player at tackle, which has been a position that has been hit hard with ailments. Jackson will be cornerback depth and could even get some snaps early. Jefferson played very well in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and could have earned himself more snaps over the course of the rest of the year.