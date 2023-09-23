Ravens elevate RBs Melvin Gordon and Kenyan Drake to active roster, cut QB Josh Johnson

The injury-plagued Ravens have made some roster moves ahead of tomorrow's game against the Colts.

With running back Justice Hill out with a foot injury, the Ravens elevated running backs Melvin Gordon and Kenyan Drake from the practice squad to the active roster. Gordon will be playing for the first time this season.

The Ravens also cut backup quarterback Josh Johnson, who had been the No. 2 quarterback behind Lamar Jackson for the first two games of the season. Tyler Huntley will be the backup on Sunday, and the well-traveled Johnson will be a free agent once again, although it's possible the Ravens will bring him back next week.

The Ravens also added outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon to the 53-man roster.