Le’Veon Bell could make his Ravens’ debut this week.

The team elevated the running back from the practice squad for Sunday’s game in Denver. Bell and defensive back Kevon Seymour are standard elevations.

Bell is the fourth running back eligible to play for the Ravens, joining Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman. The Ravens still have to make Bell active on game day.

Bell last saw game action with the Chiefs late last season. He rushed 82 times for 328 yards and two touchdowns last year in time with the Jets and Chiefs.

The Ravens also announced they placed defensive end Derek Wolfe on injured reserve. He will miss a minimum of three games.

Wolfe has remained sidelined with back and hip injuries since the Ravens’ joint practices with the Panthers in August.

The Ravens did not activate receiver Rashod Bateman or receiver Miles Boykin to the 53-player roster. Bateman returned to practice this week after having groin surgery last month.

They activated offensive tackle Andre Smith from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson.

Ravens elevate Le’Veon Bell from practice squad, place Derek Wolfe on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk