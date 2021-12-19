Ravens elevate five practice squad players to active roster for Week 15 game vs. Packers

The Baltimore Ravens have needed to get creative over the course of the 2021 season due to the many injuries that they’ve suffered. From bringing in multiple new faces to having a next man up mentality, they’ve been able to will themselves to an 8-5 record and the top spot in the AFC North through 14 weeks.

On Saturday, it was announced that Baltimore elevated five players from their practice squad to their active roster in offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith, David Shapre and Adam Redmond, as well as defensive backs Robert Jackson and Tony Jefferson.

Correction: Ravens made 5 practice squad elevations (two standard and three COVID replacements): S Tony Jefferson

CB Robert Jackson

OT Jaryd Jones-Smith

C Adam Redmond

OT David Sharpe This will mark the return of Jefferson, who last played for Baltimore in 2019. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 18, 2021

Calling up three offensive lineman is in response to multiple players on their line being out or game-time decisions, including starting guard Ben Powers and backup center Trystan Colon.

Jefferson gets the call after less than one week back with the team after signing to the practice squad on Monday, while Jackson has now been called up for three week in a row.