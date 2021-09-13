Ravens elevate DT Justin Ellis from practice squad to face former team

After spending the past two seasons in Baltimore, the Ravens cut veteran Justin Ellis prior to the season and brought him back on their practice squad. And today they activated the former Raiders nose tackle, allowing him the chance to face the team on which he spent the first four years of his NFL career.

Ellis was the team’s fifth-round pick in 2014. He was part of the Raiders’ somewhat famous 2014 draft in which they also landed Khalil Mack (4th overall), Derek Carr (round two), Gabe Jackson (round three), Latavius Murray (round 6), CB TJ Carrie (round seven), and DE Shelby Harris (round seven).

An interesting sidenote is the Ravens also added Latavius Murray this week after a string of injuries to their running back corps. So, they will have a member of that 2014 draft class on both sides of the ball.

Hard to say how much insight they’ll get from these two considering Ellis last played with the Raiders in 2018 and Murray in 2016. But both should be motivated to show up against their former team.

