The Ravens are expected to start Tyler Huntley at quarterback against the Steelers on Sunday because of Lamar Jackson’s knee injury and they moved to add a backup to the roster on Saturday.

Anthony Brown has been called up from the practice squad on a temporary basis. He’ll revert back after Sunday’s game.

Brown signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent this offseason. He has never played in a regular season game.

The Ravens also activated safety Marcus Williams from the practice squad. He had 33 tackles and three interceptions in the first five weeks of the season, but has been out with a wrist injury.

Cornerback Daryl Worley was placed on injured reserve. He was ruled out on Friday with a hamstring injury.

As previously reported, the Ravens’ Saturday roster moves also included activating running back J.K. Dobbins and waiving running back Mike Davis.

Ravens elevate Anthony Brown, activate Marcus Williams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk