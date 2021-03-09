Ravens elect not to use franchise tag on OLBs Matt Judon, Yannick Ngakoue

Ravens elect not to use franchise tag on Judon or Ngakoue originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The most commonly mentioned need for the Ravens entering this offseason -- and most offseasons, really -- is at wide receiver. But their most underrated need is at pass rusher, and that was compounded Tuesday afternoon when they chose not to use the franchise tag on their two star free agents.

The Ravens weren't expected to use the franchise tag and they won't. OLBs Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue will likely hit the open market next week. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 9, 2021

Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue were two of the bigger names across the NFL to not be tagged this offseason, meaning they will be unrestricted free agents.

This decision by the Ravens doesn't necessarily guarantee both players will be moving on to new cities this offseason, but it does clarify that the biggest hole on the team's roster is now at OLB.

Baltimore has gotten by defensively with an elite secondary and exotic blitz packages from coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, but fans have still grown impatient with a subpar pass rush. The Ravens' inability to generate pressure without blitzing has burned them on multiple occasions, especially against reigning AFC champion Kansas City.

Judon is the more well-rounded player, an excellent run defender who still generates lots of pressure despite never topping 10.0 sacks in a season. Ngakoue, is the more pure pass-rusher, though he didn't make quite the impact Baltimore expected when trading for him midway through the 2020 season.

The Ravens also may lose Tyus Bowser this offseason, meaning former third-round pick Jaylon Ferguson is the only outside linebacker currently under contract for the 2021 season.