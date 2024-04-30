Ravens EDGE Adisa Isaac discusses being drafted by Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens added some pass rushing juice to their defense in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft with Penn State’s Adisa Isaac. The Nittany Lions star wasn’t expected to fall as far as he did, but Baltimore gladly scooped him up when they saw him available at No. 93 overall.

During his first press conference with Baltimore media, Isaac was asked his thoughts on being drafted by the Ravens. He admitted it was “kind of surprising”, but mentioned that he had a good feeling that Baltimore had high hopes for him.

“It was kind of surprising. I had a good feeling that the Ravens had high hopes for me, and they thought highly of me, so I thought it would be a good fit. I have one of my former teammates [there], Odafe Oweh, so he helped recruit me to Penn State, so that’s really great. We were close. Just seeing that connection, seeing how it ended up happening, it’s amazing. It really is.”

Isaac is coming off of a 7.5 sack season at Penn State, and will hope to translate that production to the NFL. There’s a lot to like about what Isaac brings to the table, and should carve out some sort of role during his rookie season.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire