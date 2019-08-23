Ravens-Eagles lightning delay in 4th quarter

ROB MAADDI (AP Pro Football Writer)
The Associated Press
  • Philadelphia Eagles' Cody Kessler (2) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor (48) and Brandon Carr (24) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
  • Baltimore Ravens' Trace McSorley (7) passes during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
  • Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Hawkins, left, breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens' Michael Floyd in the end zone during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Baltimore Ravens' Michael Floyd (13) scores a touchdown past Philadelphia Eagles' Jeremiah McKinnon (38) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Philadelphia Eagles' Josh McCown passes during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
1 / 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The Baltimore Ravens-Philadelphia Eagles game has been delayed because of lightning with 11:43 left in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens are leading 26-15 in a game dominated by backup quarterbacks on Thursday night.

Trace McSorley started for the Ravens and tossed two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Josh McCown had two TD passes in his first game after ending his brief retirement to join the Eagles.

