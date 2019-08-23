Ravens-Eagles lightning delay in 4th quarter Philadelphia Eagles' Cody Kessler (2) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor (48) and Brandon Carr (24) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The Baltimore Ravens-Philadelphia Eagles game has been delayed because of lightning with 11:43 left in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens are leading 26-15 in a game dominated by backup quarterbacks on Thursday night.

Trace McSorley started for the Ravens and tossed two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Josh McCown had two TD passes in his first game after ending his brief retirement to join the Eagles.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL