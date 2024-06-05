Will Ravens DT Justin Madubuike return in rare form?

Baltimore Ravens DT Justin Madubuike tallied 13 of his team’s 60 sacks last season. Will Madubuike return in rare form under new defensive coordinator Zach Orr?

While Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Patrick Queen is busy bumping his gums, he should be thanking Madubuike for the blitz lanes that allowed him to tally up ten stuffs last year. Madubuike’s work in the a-gap cannot be overstated, pressing opposing guards out of position and causing significant disruption in the backfield.





What’s even better for Madubuike this year is that he’ll have practice reps against an even more physical running back in Derrick Henry. The Ravens will likely digress in pass defense, and if so, Orr will need to scheme zone blitz plays to create a pass rush advantage.

The Ravens hope Madubuike’s four-year, $98 million deal will motivate him to win at the snap until Orr can structure a new scheme to replicate last year’s production.

Eric DeCosta said it’s very special to be able to keep Justin Madubuike. pic.twitter.com/VFE4CtLKTd — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 11, 2024

Madubuike should expect help from linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh who combined for 14 sacks last season. With linebacker Jadeveon Clowney gone, Madubuike must be ready to shoulder the load as the Ravens’ main guy in the pass rush.

