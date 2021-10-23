Ravens DT Justin Madubuike calls ILB Josh Bynes ‘a great teammate’

The Baltimore Ravens have a great group of leaders who have not only helped guide the younger players on the team, but also have played at a very high level. One of those players is inside linebacker Josh Bynes, who has made a huge impact during his time on the field so far in 2021.

When defensive tackle Justin Madubuike was asked about what Bynes brings to the team, he had a lot of praise for the linebacker, calling him “a great teammate.”

“Josh [Bynes] brings a lot of communication. He’s an older guy; he’s been there, done that. He definitely knows the playbook in and out, so you can ask him any questions, and he has the right answers to them. He just brings the defense more collectively together on the same page. He’s a great teammate, and he’s doing great for us.”

In his first start of the 2021 season, Bynes ended up tying the team lead in tackles with six while flying around the field and playing sound football overall. He also seemed to make life easier for fellow linebacker Patrick Queen, who looked faster and more confident on the field.

Bynes is currently on his third stop in Baltimore, and each time he’s been with the team he’s made an impact. Now a wily veteran, Bynes is not only passing knowledge off to his teammates, but playing at a high level also.