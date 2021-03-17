Ravens DT Broderick Washington Jr. arrested and charged with felony destruction of property

As the Baltimore Ravens focus their attention on the start of free agency and preparing for the 2021 NFL draft, they have a new concern added to the mix. Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington Jr. was arrested in Arlington, VA, and charged with felony destruction of property, tampering with a vehicle, as well as five counts of misdemeanor destruction of property.

According to Arlington County police via ARLnow.com, Washington was arrested after police received “multiple reports of a male suspect breaking into vehicles with a metal object.”

Washington was selected by Baltimore in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. Washington didn’t get a lot of playing time thanks to the Ravens fully revamping the defensive line last offseason, seeing the field for just 161 snaps. While he didn’t play much, he showed some promise as a rotational option on Baltimore’s defensive line.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens issued a statement saying, “We are aware of the matter involving Broderick Washington. We have spoken with Broderick about this matter and will continue to monitor the situation.”