Ravens drop 2 spots in TD Wire’s power rankings after loss to Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens nearly got the job done in Week 8. Had it not been for four turnovers, including a pick-six, the Ravens might not have just beaten the Pittsburgh Steelers but actually blown them out of the water. Unfortunately, the saying “close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades” applies heavily to this situation. At the end of the day, Baltimore is 5-2 while Pittsburgh is 7-0.

The Ravens had been in a bit of a holding pattern in Touchdown Wire’s power rankings. Baltimore had played a series of pretty weak opponents over the last four weeks and though they won each game, they stayed at No. 6 throughout. Unfortunately, the loss to a quality opponent in the Steelers pushes the Ravens down the rankings entering Week 9.

Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire dropped Baltimore from No. 6 to No. 8 following their Week 8 loss to Pittsburgh. It’s the lowest position for the Ravens this season as they’ve slid backward after making it all the way up to No. 1 entering Week 3.

Schofield called out Baltimore’s offense, and more specifically, quarterback Lamar Jackson. Despite having an extra week to prepare for this game, Jackson and the passing offense came out not only flat but actively hurt the team. Jackson turned the ball over four times, including one pick-six. The loss of left tackle Ronnie Stanley also drew special mention as well.

The Ravens have still yet to beat a good team or even play a complete game in all phases following their Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns. Though Baltimore is given a little bit of credit considering their 5-1 record and midseason turnaround last year, that benefit of the doubt is beginning to fade fast.

List