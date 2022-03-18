Ravens draft talent at multiple needs in 3-round 2022 mock draft by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have come out of the gate at full speed during 2021 free agency, signing multiple players that fill needs and can play at a high level. However, that’s not the only avenue that Baltimore has to finding talented players, as they also hold 10 draft picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

When putting together a three-round 2022 mock draft, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports had the Ravens taking talented players at positions of need with each of their four picks within the first two days. He starts off things for Baltimore by taking LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, who he says only falls to No. 14 due to not playing a lot of football over the past year.

“Stingley didn’t work out at the combine as he recovers from a foot injury, and he only played three games in ’21, but it’s hard to forget just how dominant he was in ’19 as a freshman, where he spent practices going up against Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall and Racey McMath. He’s a ball hawk, not to mention an asset in the return game, and he’ll only last this long because hasn’t played a lot of football in the last 12 months. He shouldn’t last this long, but if he does the Ravens won’t wait around.”

At pick No. 45, Wilson has the Ravens taking a developmental offensive tackle who has potential to start in a pinch in Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann. The Austrian’s story is a unique one, as he started off as a tight end but put on the necessary weight to become an offensive tackle, and a very good one at that.

In the third round, Wilson takes one offensive and one defensive player for Baltimore. At pick No. 76, he has the Ravens selecting balanced edge rusher Sam Williams out of Ole Miss, and with Baltimore’s final selection he takes versatile Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer.

As free agency continues, the Ravens’ needs will continue to shift around. Baltimore has shown a history of taking the best player available in certain circumstances, and with such a deep draft class they could employ that strategy once again.