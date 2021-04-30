Ravens draft Rashod Bateman: Instant analysis of the No. 27 pick

With the 27th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens select Rashod Bateman, wide receiver, Minnesota.

Analysis: Bateman’s alignment and route diversity make him one of the better receivers in this class in my mind. However, that is not a universal opinion. Some might have him higher on their boards, and others might have him much lower. For me, I think he is one of the best prospects given his ability to beat press, his ability to run a variety of routes and what he does after the catch. I think he is a diverse player both in terms of scheme fit and usage, and I would be banging the table for him in the first round.

Grade: A. In his pre-draft press conference, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta expressed consternation at the public perception of Baltimore’s receiver corps. But it’s been a problem for a long time, and selecting Marquise Brown in the first round two years ago didn’t solve it. Bateman isn’t the most explosive receiver in this class, but he does give Lamar Jackson size and route-running expertise as Jackson tries to take his passing acumen to the next level.