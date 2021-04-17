Ravens Draft Prospect Profile: Trevon Moehrig

The Baltimore Ravens could go in many different directions during the 2021 draft. The two positions that many link to Baltimore are wide receiver and edge rusher, but a sneaky need for the team that they should address in the draft is at safety.

Ever since Earl Thomas III was let go by the Ravens due to what the organization deemed as “conduct detrimental to the team”, Baltimore hasn’t had a true free safety presence on the field to play in single-high and take over the deep half of the field. While DeShon Elliott played admirably after Thomas’ departure, he is better suited in more of a strong safety role.

One player who the Ravens could consider selecting is TCU safety Trevon Moehrig. A three-year player, he put up 124 total tackles, seven interceptions and two forced fumbles as a Horned Frog. He plays with physicality, but his bread and butter comes when he can roam around the middle of the field and disrupt throws.

He also has improved in run defense, as he can come up and support in the run game while also stopping ball carriers who get to the second level. While he can sometimes be over-aggressive, he is an all-around player who could be deployed all over the field in Baltimore’s defense.

Watching TCU S Trevon Moehrig vs Oklahoma (2020) and I can hear Sade’s sweet, sultry voice signing “coast to coast L.A. to Chicago ..” because this dude is a smooth operator. pic.twitter.com/D6JUPsMO3w — michael crawford (@abukari) April 14, 2021

Another area where Moehrig can improve is eye discipline, as sometimes he can be caught looking into the backfield, letting quarterbacks and receivers take advantage of double move opportunities. However despite that, he still shows the ability to match up up against tight ends and running backs in coverage due to his frame. He stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 208 pounds, so he has good size, especially for someone who would most likely align at the free safety position for the Ravens.

Overall, Moehrig is the best safety prospect in the 2021 class. It wouldn’t be a shock to see Baltimore take him with the 27th overall selection, but if they pass on him in the first round, they’d most likely have to trade up for him before their second selection at pick No. 58. The Ravens need a player who has more of a free safety skillset, and adding Moehrig to a safety group that includes Elliott and Chuck Clark would make the unit one of the best in the NFL.