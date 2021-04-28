Ravens Draft Prospect Profile: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Oestreicher
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Baltimore Ravens could look to bolster their defensive unit early during the 2021 NFL Draft. While many have pointed to edge rusher as a key defensive hole, Baltimore could look to draft a defensive playmaker who doesn’t fill an immediate need, but can be deployed all over the field.

Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is an intriguing prospect that can line up at a plethora of positions. He’s listed as a linebacker, but he can also play in the back end as a safety or even in the slot as a nickel cornerback. Owusu-Koramoah is the definition of a chess piece that can be moved all over the board, and Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale would love having a player like him in his defense.

Owusu-Koramoah put up 142 total tackles, seven sacks, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries during his two seasons with the Fighting Irish. He often made game-changing plays and was always around the football. He stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 216 pounds, so he has the size to play a few different positions at the next level.

In college, Owusu-Koramoah was extremely physical, punishing ball carriers who tried to challenge him. He plays the game at a high speed and can process things very fast, which is key in the NFL. He also always seems to be in the right place at the right time, which will be very convenient for whichever team drafts him.

Owusu-Koramoah will most likely be off of the board well before Baltimore first picks at No. 27. However, in the event that he does fall, Owusu-Koramoah would represent a best player available selection for the Ravens rather than a pure need pick.

Recommended Stories

  • Rams' draft house missing only coach, general manager and first-round pick again

    Rams coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead talked about the NFL draft, but had to do so via videoconference because they were exposed to someone who has COVID-19.

  • Texans were expected to trade Deshaun Watson before draft, and Bears were interested

    Before allegations against Deshaun Watson, the Texans were going to grant his trade request, and the Bears were among the teams interested.

  • Saints draft picks 2021: Full list of New Orleans’ draft picks, order for every round

    The Saints’ biggest offseason storyline revolves around finding a successor to Drew Brees. Taysom Hill stepped in as quarterback this season for four games while Brees was injured and went 3-1 in that span. Hill has spent the last four years as a utility player for the Saints and will now turn his focus solely [more]

  • Ranking Green Bay Packers needs entering 2021 NFL draft

    Ranking the Green Bay Packers' positional needs entering the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Michael Holley calls idea for Ravens to ‘graduate’ Lamar Jackson for Justin Fields dumb

    One analyst floated an idea about the Ravens drafting Justin Fields to take over for Lamar Jackson and it got a reaction.

  • When is 2021 NFL Draft: Dates, start time, schedule, TV channel, draft order, how to watch

    Will Trevor Lawrence be picked first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars? How many quarterbacks will be taken in the first round? These questions will soon be answered as the 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s draft coverage including the

  • Jimmy Garoppolo once threw interception to new SF Giants outfielder

    The Giants traded for OF Mike Tauchman, who once intercepted 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in high school.

  • CalPERS to back activist's four director nominees in Exxon board fight

    BOSTON (Reuters) -The California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) said on Monday it plans to vote for Engine No. 1's four director nominees to Exxon Mobil Corp's board, throwing additional support to the activist hedge fund in its proxy fight with the company. "CalPERS is supporting additional board refreshment due to the long-term financial underperformance at ExxonMobil and the need for a greater depth of skill sets and experience on the board to address the significant challenges the company faces," the pension fund said on Monday. The fund is weighing in on what promises to be this year's most closely watched boardroom challenge where Engine No. 1, a newly launched hedge fund, is taking on one of corporate America's most recognizable companies and pushing for improved financial performance and a greater focus on clean energy.

  • Playoff expansion coming, 2021 NFL Draft preview

    We saw a Friday news dump of the ages the CFP last week. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde dive into the 63 different ways Bill Hancock and company are reviewing for an expanded playoff. What is the best path forward for the sport? John Wilner of The Mercury News broke the story this week at the Pac-12 could hire two commissioners to replace Larry Scott? Is that a smart move? Pat, Pete and Dan also look ahead to this weekend’s NFL Draft. Which top QB prospect is most likely to bust? Where would we take Devonta Smith?

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • Boxing betting preview: Can Edgar Berlanga continue 1st-round KO streak?

    Super middleweight Edgar Berlanga, who is 16-0 with 16 first-round knockouts, fights veteran Demond Nicholson on Saturday.

  • Tennis-Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to claim 12th Barcelona Open title

    Having collected his first title of the 2021 season, Nadal, 34, will leapfrog Russian Daniil Medvedev to take back the world number two spot in the updated ATP rankings on Monday. Nadal was on the brink of defeat in the 10th game of the final set but recovered to win three straight games to overcome Monte Carlo champion Tsitsipas after three hours and 38 minutes -- making it the longest ATP Tour match of the year. Tsitsipas, who won his previous meeting with the Spaniard in the Australian Open quarter-finals in February, fought hard to stay in the match and saved two match points before winning the second-set tiebreak to force the decider.

  • Wimbledon to fine players £14k if they break biobubbles

    An All England Club press conference on Tuesday will sketch out the shape of this summer’s unique Wimbledon. Much of the focus will surround the tournament’s tight bubble protocols — which are likely to include £14,400 fines to deter potential rule-breakers. In line with their reputation for prudence, the AELTC are planning an ultra-cautious event where every player, even Andy Murray, who lives a dozen miles away in Oxshott, will have to stay in a bio-secure hotel. The tournament will start in earnest on June 28, a week after the final date on the government’s roadmap towards normal social contact. The sight of drinkers and diners, mixing joyfully on London’s streets, may not go down well with mask-wearing players as they are driven back and forward between the club and their soulless digs. In this awkward situation, you can see how sanctions might be the only way to prevent some members of the locker-room, especially those starved of social opportunities, from breaching safeguards. A letter sent out by the club warns that “Any breach by either a player or their guests/team may lead to default and/or loss of accreditation. In addition, support team members are also subject to a fine of up to $20,000 for which the player is responsible". The AELTC received a broadly supportive message from two-time champion Murray. Speaking about the tight rules, Murray acknowledged he is unlikely to see much of his family or friends over the summer, and might even have to do without their support from the stands as well. But Murray — who complained about lax bio-security standards at the National Tennis Centre after contracting Covid-19 in January — said he is prepared to accept such frustrations in the interests of safety, “Obviously I would way rather not be staying in a hotel,” said Murray, who is also expecting to spend time in a bubble during Queen’s — the grass-court warm-up event that he has won a record five times. “It would be a shame but, if that’s what we’ve got to do to keep everyone safe, then that’s what we’ll do. “We’ve been told that the ticketing for Wimbledon is going to be vastly reduced for the players for family,” Murray added. “It would be very odd playing at Wimbledon without, not just being able to see your family and stuff, but not having them there to support in the matches as well. “That’s the times we’re living in. Hopefully, if we keep going with the vaccinations, there’ll be a possibility for potentially family members and friends that have been vaccinated to come in and get tickets and come to support. If not, that’s what it will have to be this year.”

  • NFL draft betting: How many WRs go in Round 1? Hard to predict after Chase, Waddle, Smith

    After Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith go off the board, when will the next run on wide receivers begin?

  • Tennis-ATP chief looking at holding Masters 1000 event on grass

    Masters 1000 events are among most prestigious tournaments after the four grand slams, with three held on clay and a further six on hard courts every year. A Masters 1000 tournament has never been held on grass since the series' inception in 1990 and the events organised in the build-up to Wimbledon are ATP 500 and ATP 250 tournaments in Germany, Britain, and the Netherlands.

  • NFL Draft: 2021 Running back fantasy football primer

    It's not clear if a running back will go in the first round of the NFL draft, but there are plenty of intriguing prospects worth following. Liz Loza examines the incoming RB class.

  • Who are the top 5 most important Lakers? Owner Jeanie Buss draws heat for her answer

    Given the Lakers' history, any top-five answer is tough.

  • Magic's Devin Cannady stretchered off court after suffering horrific ankle injury

    Devin Cannady screamed out instantly in pain as he landed after trying to contest a layup on Sunday afternoon.

  • Uriah Hall doesn’t feel like he won after Chris Weidman’s broken leg at UFC 261

    Chris Weidman suffered a ghastly injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night that led to a victory for Uriah Hall. Only, Hall doesn't feel like he won. The fight lasted all of 17 seconds. It was over after Weidman launched a low kick that landed, but snapped his lower leg bones in half. Pulling his leg back, Weidman fell to the canvas in agony. The fight was over. Hall had won. It was the second time that Hall and Weidman had fought. Hall lost the first fight nearly 11 years ago when they fought under the Ring of Combat banner. Hall, of course, wanted to avenge that loss, but didn't really feel like he had after getting the W because of Weidman's injury. Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next Uriah Hall doesn't feel like he won following Chris Weidman's leg injury (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Texans reportedly had 'bidding war' set up for Deshaun Watson that could have included Tua Tagovailoa

    As usual, it's difficult to decipher the truth from the smokescreens during NFL draft week.