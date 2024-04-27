Ravens draft Kentucky QB Devin Leary in sixth round

The Ravens used a sixth-round pick on a quarterback, taking Kentucky's Devin Leary with the 218th overall choice.

Leary joins Josh Johnson and Malik Cunningham on the depth chart behind Lamar Jackson.

Leary spent last season at Kentucky after five seasons at North Carolina State. He was expected to be the next Will Levis for the Wildcats, but Leary completed only 56.3 percent of his passes for 2,746 yards with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games in 2023.

In his career, Leary completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 9,553 yards with 87 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

He was a Johnny Unitas Golden Arm finalist in 2021.

Leary writes with his left hand but learned to throw right-handed after using his brother's baseball glove as a kid.