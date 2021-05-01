Ravens draft Georgia OG Ben Cleveland, SMU DB Brandon Stephens in third round

Ravens draft OG Ben Cleveland, DB Brandon Stephens in third round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the 94th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected University of Georgia guard Ben Cleveland, adding a big, physical pass protector as the Ravens look to improve their aerial efficiency and add depth to the offensive line after parting ways with Pro Bowl right tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

In exchange for Brown Jr., the Ravens acquired picks No. 31, No. 94, No. 136 and a fifth-round selection in 2022 from the Kansas City Chiefs.

After using their first-round picks to address deficiencies in their passing game with wideout Rashod Bateman (No. 27 overall), while also adding depth at the linebacker position with Penn State's Odafe Oweh (No. 31 overall), it was anticipated that the Ravens would look to add an offensive tackle in the third round.

In Cleveland, they add a 6-foot-6, 350-pound guard with 45 games of collegiate football and first team All-SEC recognition under his belt. The 22-year-old interior lineman can play both left and right guard, making him a versatile prospect for Jim Harbaugh's team.

The Ravens used the 104th pick to draft defensive back Brandon Stephens, who converted from running back to cornerback after transferring to SMU in 2019.

Stephens began his collegiate career at UCLA where he played 21 games as a reserve running back before redshirting in 2018 as he looked for opportunities elsewhere. In his first season at SMU, he started all 13 games for the Mustangs, leading the team with 12 pass breakups, while also recording 49 tackles. In his senior season, he led the team again with 10 pass breakups in 10 starts.

With Round 4 and 5 set to take place on Saturday, the Ravens have 5 more selections (No. 131, No. 135, No. 171, No. 184 and No. 210) to round out their 2021 NFL Draft class. Edge rusher remains an apparent need as Baltimore heads into the final day of the draft.