The Ravens are off to Pittsburgh, but they left some players and coaches home.

The Ravens announced additions to their injury report and coaching absences for Wednesday’s game, which is set for a 3:40 p.m. kickoff on NBC.

The Ravens ruled out defensive tackle Brandon Williams, whom they activated from the COVID-19 list earlier in the day. Williams injured his ankle in the 23-17 loss to the Patriots on Nov. 15.

Williams has started eight games and has made 20 tackles.

The Ravens added offensive lineman D.J. Fluker to the injury report Tuesday. Fluker is questionable with back spasms.

The Ravens previously listed cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle), offensive guard Tyre Phillips (ankle), defensive end Derek Wolfe (illness) and tight end Luke Willson (illness) as questionable.

The team also won’t have several starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who remain on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris and running backs coach Matt Weiss did not travel with the team and won’t coach in Wednesday’s game because of what the team calls illness.

Assistant offensive line coach Rich Angulo and senior assistant/running backs coach Craig Ver Steeg will fill in.

Ravens downgrade D.J. Fluker to questionable, rule out Brandon Williams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk