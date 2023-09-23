Ravens down eight starters, John Harbaugh excited for backups getting an opportunity

The Ravens will be without eight starters on Sunday against the Colts, but head coach John Harbaugh is looking on the bright side.

Baltimore had already put starting defensive back Ar'Darius Washington on injured reserve, and then listed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), running back Justice Hill (foot), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) as out on the weekly injury report. That's bad news.

But Harbaugh said most of the injured players should recover relatively soon, and that the backups are getting some big opportunities this week.

"It becomes a concern if they're going to be season-ending injuries, and I think those are the ones you really hope to avoid, and you pray to avoid," Harbaugh said. "We've had two of those, we've had J.K. and possibly Ar'Darius — that's not set in stone yet. The rest of the guys are a few weeks, a week, two weeks. We thought we might have a couple guys back this week. They'll be working for next week, so they're right in that range. So that's the good news. I feel good about it, and I feel good about the guys that are going to get an opportunity to play this week. They're excited."

Despite the eight injured starters, the Ravens are eight-point favorites to beat the Colts.