Ravens down 30 players due to injuries, COVID-19 right now

Matthew Stevens
·2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens have been absolutely ravaged by injuries and COVID-19 this season. It’s caused the Ravens’ schedule to be adjusted several times, both for their own outbreak and for the Tennessee Titans’ outbreak. But with another six players going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, it’s gotten to a ridiculous level that has to be seen in a different way to be believed.

When accounting for injured reserve (both the practice squad injury and non-football injury lists, as well as normal injured reserve) and the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens are currently missing 30 players including 20 due to the coronavirus. Considering NFL rosters are just 53 players (69 if you include the practice squad), it’s apparent Baltimore is missing the majority of the team it started the season with.

Here’s what the depth chart on offense and defense looks like right now, barring any future moves:

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

QB

Robert Griffin III

RB

Gus Edwards

Justice Hill

FB

TE

Mark Andrews

WR1

Willie Snead IV

Dez Bryant

Miles Boykin

WR2

Marquise Brown

Devin Duvernay

James Proche II

LT

Orlando Brown Jr.

LG

Bradley Bozeman

C

Trystan Colon-Castillo

RG

Ben Powers

RT

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

DT

NT

Justin Ellis

DE

Derek Wolfe

RUSH

Yannick Ngakoue

MLB

Patrick Queen

Chris Board

Kristian Welch

WLB

L.J. Fort / Malik Harrison

SAM

Matthew Judon

Tyus Bowser

LCB

Marcus Peters

Jimmy Smith

SS

Chuck Clark

Anthony Levine Sr.

FS

DeShon Elliott

Jordan Richards

Geno Stone

RCB

Marlon Humphrey

Tramon Williams

That’s less than ideal, to put it nicely. If Week 12’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers were to happen right this minute, Baltimore wouldn’t be able to field a complete starting lineup, much less a game-ready roster.

Even if the Ravens were to bring up every player on the practice squad, they would just barely be able to put a starting lineup on the field. Defensive tackle Aaron Crawford would start in Calais Campbell’s spot and R.J. Prince be the new starting right tackle. Even then, a single injury to either the offensive or defense lines would put Baltimore right back to not having enough players to start.

While there’s a chance some players could be coming back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in the coming days, it seems like a near-impossible task to still play this game on Tuesday with the roster looking like this. With the potential for more positive tests in the next few days, the pressure is on the NFL to have a backup plan ready.

