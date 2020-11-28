Ravens down 30 players due to injuries, COVID-19 right now
The Baltimore Ravens have been absolutely ravaged by injuries and COVID-19 this season. It’s caused the Ravens’ schedule to be adjusted several times, both for their own outbreak and for the Tennessee Titans’ outbreak. But with another six players going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, it’s gotten to a ridiculous level that has to be seen in a different way to be believed.
When accounting for injured reserve (both the practice squad injury and non-football injury lists, as well as normal injured reserve) and the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens are currently missing 30 players including 20 due to the coronavirus. Considering NFL rosters are just 53 players (69 if you include the practice squad), it’s apparent Baltimore is missing the majority of the team it started the season with.
Here’s what the depth chart on offense and defense looks like right now, barring any future moves:
Position
1st
2nd
3rd
QB
Robert Griffin III
RB
Gus Edwards
Justice Hill
FB
TE
Mark Andrews
WR1
Willie Snead IV
Dez Bryant
Miles Boykin
WR2
Marquise Brown
Devin Duvernay
James Proche II
LT
Orlando Brown Jr.
LG
Bradley Bozeman
C
Trystan Colon-Castillo
RG
Ben Powers
RT
Position
1st
2nd
3rd
DT
NT
Justin Ellis
DE
Derek Wolfe
RUSH
Yannick Ngakoue
MLB
Patrick Queen
Chris Board
Kristian Welch
WLB
L.J. Fort / Malik Harrison
SAM
Matthew Judon
Tyus Bowser
LCB
Marcus Peters
Jimmy Smith
SS
Chuck Clark
Anthony Levine Sr.
FS
DeShon Elliott
Jordan Richards
Geno Stone
RCB
Marlon Humphrey
Tramon Williams
That’s less than ideal, to put it nicely. If Week 12’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers were to happen right this minute, Baltimore wouldn’t be able to field a complete starting lineup, much less a game-ready roster.
Even if the Ravens were to bring up every player on the practice squad, they would just barely be able to put a starting lineup on the field. Defensive tackle Aaron Crawford would start in Calais Campbell’s spot and R.J. Prince be the new starting right tackle. Even then, a single injury to either the offensive or defense lines would put Baltimore right back to not having enough players to start.
While there’s a chance some players could be coming back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in the coming days, it seems like a near-impossible task to still play this game on Tuesday with the roster looking like this. With the potential for more positive tests in the next few days, the pressure is on the NFL to have a backup plan ready.