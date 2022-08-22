Ravens don’t think Travis Jones will miss extended time with knee injury

The Ravens kept their preseason winning streak alive on Sunday, but they saw third-round pick Travis Jones go down with a knee injury.

Jones got hurt in the fourth quarter and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after the game that the defensive tackle hyperextended his knee. The rookie will not play again in the preseason, but Harbaugh does not anticipate a long absence from the lineup.

“He got tangled up in a pile there. It happens sometimes, unfortunately,” Harbaugh said. “But it’s not a serious injury. It’s not going to keep him out for a really extended period of time.”

Jones had a sack in the Ravens preseason opener and he was flagged for roughing Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley on Sunday. The Ravens hope to have him back pressuring quarterbacks on the interior soon.

