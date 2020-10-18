The Ravens hung on for a 30-28 win over the Eagles on Sunday and they played most of the way without running back Mark Ingram.

Ingram hurt his ankle in the first half and the team went with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards out of the backfield down the stretch as a result. Ingram ended the day with five carries for 20 yards.

After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh updated Ingram’s status as well as those of cornerback Anthony Averett (shoulder) and right guard Tyre Phillips (hand).

“I have not talked to the trainer about those guys since during the game,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “I don’t think those are any long-term injuries but we’ll find out.”

The Ravens have a bye in Week Seven, so there’s time for all three players to heal up before being called back to action.

Ravens don’t think Mark Ingram has long-term injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk