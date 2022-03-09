Ravens don’t use franchise tag as 2022 deadline passes

The 2022 deadline for using the franchise tag came and went on Tuesday afternoon at 4pm EST. There were many players that ended up getting the tag, including former Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. as well as a plethora of tight ends. However, Baltimore didn’t end up using their franchise tag for the eighth time in the last 10 seasons.

The only player who would have realistically made sense for the Ravens as a tag option in 2022 was center Bradley Bozeman. However, the cap number for any offensive lineman that was tagged this offseason would have been north of $16 million dollars, which would have been a steep price to pay, even though Bozeman did establish himself as one of the better centers in the NFL during the 2021 season.